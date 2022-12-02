Sartell Sabres get the better of Alexandria Area Cardinals

The Sartell Sabres got away with a win on Thursday in their road game against the Alexandria Area Cardinals. The game finished 4-3.

The Sabres took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jack Schmitz. Kyan Rieder and Carter Bollinger assisted.

The Sabres increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Sterling McCabe in the middle of the first, assisted by Baylor Stebbins.

The Cardinals' Tyler Kludt narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first.

Anthony Colatrella scored late into the second period, assisted by Nolan Smith.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period when Nick Peterson scored, assisted by Jack Lamski and Gavin Olson.

Baylor Stebbins increased the lead to 4-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Anthony Colatrella and Nolan Smith.

Nick Peterson narrowed the gap to 4-3 five minutes later, assisted by Tyler Kludt.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Cardinals hosting the Spartans at 1 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center and the Sabres visiting the Storm at 2 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center.