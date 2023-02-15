Sartell Sabres draw away with St. Cloud Crush

The points were split when St. Cloud Crush and the Sartell Sabres met on Thursday. The game ended 3-3.

The Sabres took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Baylor Stebbins. Kyan Rieder assisted.

Nick Bierschbach scored early in the second period, assisted by Ryan Behl and Andrew Cumming.

Baylor Stebbins took the lead early in the third period, assisted by Kyan Rieder and Anthony Colatrella.

Kyan Rieder increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Baylor Stebbins and Anthony Colatrella.

Andrew Cumming narrowed the gap to 3-2 four minutes later, assisted by Ryan Behl.

Landon Austin tied the game 3-3 one minute later, assisted by Nick Bierschbach and Ben Eiynck.

Coming up:

In the next round on Saturday, the Crush will face STMA at home at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex, while the Sabres host Moorhead at 7 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.