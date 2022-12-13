Sartell Sabres dig deep in the third to win against Fergus Falls Otters

The Sartell Sabres and the visiting Fergus Falls Otters were tied going into the third, but Sartell pulled away for a 4-1 victory in game action.

The Sabres took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jack Schmitz. Kyan Rieder and Carter Bollinger assisted.

The Otters tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Shane Zierden scored, assisted by Colin Becker and Kellen Stenstrom.

Baylor Stebbins took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Elliot Testa and Anthony Colatrella.

Anthony Colatrella increased the lead to 3-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Nolan Smith and Baylor Stebbins.

Baylor Stebbins increased the lead to 4-1 four minutes later, assisted by Cullen Grahek and Elliot Testa.

Next up:

The Sabres travel to Bemidji on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. The Otters will face Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East.