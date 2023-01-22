Ryan Tolifson behind Morris/Benson Area Storm's win over Fairmont Cardinals

The game between the Fairmont Cardinals and the Morris/Benson Area Storm saw Fairmont's Ryan Tolifson in deadly form. Ryan Tolifson scored an incredible four goals in Fairmont's 9-2 road win.

Kaleb Breuer, Charlie Goff, Logan Hadfield, Bryce Lehman and Brady Pederson scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Fairmont's goals came through Hartley Aust and Lucas Sommers.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Storm led 3-2 going in to the second period.

The Storm scored six goals in second period an held the lead 9-2 going in to the second break.

Next games:

The Cardinals host the New Ulm Eagles on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena. The Storm will face Windom at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Benson Civic Center.