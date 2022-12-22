Rudh's two goals net Park Wolfpack victory over Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Park Wolfpack won against the hosting Spring Lake Park Panthers on Tuesday, ending 8-1.

The Panthers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from John Ross.

The Wolfpack tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Brayden Leazott in the first period, assisted by Boston Weidner and Tommy Lucas.

The Wolfpack's Colton Porter took the lead in the middle of the first, assisted by Tyler Schwartz.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Wolfpack led 7-1 going in to the third period.

Jackson Rudh increased the lead to 8-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Gavin Moss.

Next games:

The Panthers host Forest Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Wolfpack host Owatonna to play the Huskies on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center - Heritage Hockey Classic.