Rudh's two goals net Park Wolfpack victory over Forest Lake Rangers

The Park Wolfpack defeated the visiting Forest Lake Rangers on Thursday, ending 6-2.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jackson Rudh. Gavin Moss and Owen Corkish assisted.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Wolfpack led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Jackson Rudh increased the lead to 5-2 early in the third period, assisted by Owen Corkish.

Adam King increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Boston Weidner.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Wolfpack will host the Bears at 3:15 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena, and the Rangers will visit the Royals at 1 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center.