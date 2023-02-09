Roseville Area Raiders win at home against Forest Lake Rangers

The Roseville Area Raiders won when they visited the Forest Lake Rangers on Thursday. The final score was 4-1.

The Raiders took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jovan Fowler . Charlie Krey and Riley Lackner assisted.

The Raiders' Luke Steffen increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Landon Steffen and Kellen O'Rourke .

Wyatt Saltness scored early in the second period, assisted by Gunnar Bright.

Raiders' Luke Steffen tallied a goal as he scored again, late, making the score 3-1. Collin Hites and Egan Hiber assisted.

Luke Steffen increased the lead to 4-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Landon Steffen and Kellen O'Rourke.

Coming up:

The Raiders play Spring Lake Park away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena. The Rangers will face Holy Angels at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.