Roseville Area Raiders win against Rochester Century Panthers in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Rochester Century Panthers' home game against the Roseville Area Raiders ran into overtime on Saturday. Roseville Area snatched the win with a final score of 5-4.

Roseville Area's Charlie Krey scored the game-winning goal.

The Panthers tied the score 1-1, after only 48 seconds into the second period when T.J. Gibson beat the goalie, assisted by Aiden Emerich and Jonah Ottman.

The Panthers made it 2-1 late when T.J. Gibson netted one again, assisted by Kroix Klingfus and Aiden Emerich.

The Raiders tied the score 2-2, after only 30 seconds into the third period when Luke Steffen beat the goalie, assisted by Landon Steffen.

Luke Steffen took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Landon Steffen and Daniel Tschida.

Luke Steffen increased the lead to 4-2 just one minute later, assisted by Landon Steffen.

Kroix Klingfus narrowed the gap to 4-3 just one minute later, assisted by Jonathan Burmester and Aiden Emerich.

Jack Billings tied the game 4-4 six minutes later, assisted by Blake Kanz. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 1:55 before Charlie Krey scored the game-winner for the road team.

Next games:

On Thursday, the Panthers will host the Stars at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena and the Raiders will play against the Packers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena.