Roseville Area Raiders win 8-3 at home against Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Roseville Area Raiders won at home on Saturday, handing the Spring Lake Park Panthers a defeat 8-3.

The visiting Panthers opened strong, early in the game with Jacob Rombach scoring in the first minute.

The Raiders' Luke Steffen tied it up in the first period, assisted by Landon Steffen and Colin Sundeen.

The Panthers took the lead with a goal from Teddy Wackman late in the first period, assisted by Ian St. Martin.

The second period ended with a 6-3 lead for the Raiders.

The Raiders increased the lead to 7-3 within the first minute when Collin Hites netted one, assisted by Luke Steffen and Landon Steffen.

Luke Steffen increased the lead to 8-3 halfway through the third period, assisted by Kellen O'Rourke .

The win over the Panthers means that the Raiders have four home wins in a row.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Thursday, as the Raiders host Eagan at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights and the Panthers host Rogers at Fogerty Arena.