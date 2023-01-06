Roseville Area Raiders victorious against Irondale-St. Anthony Knights

The Roseville Area Raiders defeated the Irondale-St. Anthony Knights 8-2 on Thursday.

The Raiders opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Riley Lackner scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Colin Sundeen.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 5-2 going in to the third period.

The Raiders increased the lead to 6-2, after only 53 seconds into the third period when Landon Steffen scored yet again, assisted by Tommy Molloy and Luke Steffen.

Landon Steffen increased the lead to 7-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Luke Steffen.

Carl Figgins increased the lead to 8-2 two minutes later, assisted by Leo Wachtler .

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Raiders will host the Raiders at 8 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena, and the Knights will visit the Wolfpack at 3:15 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.