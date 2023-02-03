Roseville Area Raiders victorious against Forest Lake Rangers

The Roseville Area Raiders defeated the Forest Lake Rangers 4-1 on Thursday.

The Raiders took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jovan Fowler . Charlie Krey and Riley Lackner assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Luke Steffen scored, assisted by Landon Steffen.

Wyatt Saltness scored early into the second period, assisted by Gunnar Bright.

The Raiders made it 3-1 with a goal from Luke Steffen.

Luke Steffen increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Landon Steffen and Kellen O'Rourke .

Next up:

The Raiders host the Spring Lake Park Panthers on Saturday at 3:45 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena. The Rangers will face Holy Angels at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.