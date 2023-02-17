High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Roseville Area Raiders got a shutout against East Ridge Raptors

The Roseville Area Raiders picked up a decisive home win against the East Ridge Raptors. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 03:58 AM

The hosting Raiders took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Luke Steffen. Landon Steffen and Tommy Molloy assisted.

Landon Steffen increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Luke Steffen and Egan Hiber.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.