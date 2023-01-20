Roseville Area Raiders beat Park Wolfpack – Steffen scores 2

The Roseville Area Raiders beat the visiting Park Wolfpack 3-1 on Thursday.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Luke Steffen. Egan Hiber and Landon Steffen assisted.

Maccoy Wohnoutka tied it up 1-1 early into the third period, assisted by Tyler Schwartz and Brendan Bloedel.

Daniel Tschida took the lead four minutes later, assisted by Kellen O'Rourke and Jacob Villella.

Luke Steffen increased the lead to 3-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Landon Steffen and Riley Lackner .

Next up:

On Saturday the Raiders will play on the road against the Royals at 3 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center, while the Wolfpack will face the Mustangs road at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.