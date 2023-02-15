Roseville Area Raiders beat Anoka Tornadoes

The Roseville Area Raiders won their home game against the Anoka Tornadoes on Tuesday, ending 4-2.

The hosting Raiders took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Landon Steffen. Tommy Molloy and Luke Steffen assisted.

The Raiders increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Collin Hites halfway through the first, assisted by Luke Steffen and Kellen O'Rourke .

Tommy Molloy scored midway through the second period, assisted by Luke Steffen and Landon Steffen.

The Tornadoes made it 3-1 with a goal from Alan Vokaty.

Luke Steffen increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Landon Steffen and Tommy Molloy.

Trevor Lang narrowed the gap to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Lance Lewis.