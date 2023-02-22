Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Advertise With Us
📰 Sign Up
HS Streams
NAHL Tenders
The Tourney 2023
Chris Long
Men's College
NCHC
BIG 10
CCHA
Atlantic Hockey
Hockey East
ECAC
Independents
MIAC
Standings
Pairwise Rankings
Poll
Top Scorers
D1 Commitments
Women's College
WCHA
CHA
ECAC
Hockey East
NEWHA
Standings
Poll
Top Scorers
D1 Commitments
Junior and Prospects
USHL
NAHL
Prospects
Standings
Top Scorers
High School
Minnesota
North Dakota
MSHSL Tourney
MSHSL Standings
Youth
NHL
Standings
International
Inside TRL
Podcasts
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Advertise With Us
📰 Sign Up
HS Streams
NAHL Tenders
The Tourney 2023
Chris Long
Sign in
Account
Sponsored By
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
High School
Minnesota Hockey
Minnesota Boys
Rosemount Irish win and move on
The Rosemount Irish have won against the Eagan Wildcats 7-1.
By
The Rink Live Textbot
February 22, 2023 12:11 AM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
The Rosemount Irish have won against the Eagan Wildcats 7-1.
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
By
The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Facebook
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.