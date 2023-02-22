Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Rosemount Irish win and move on

The Rosemount Irish have won against the Eagan Wildcats 7-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 22, 2023 12:11 AM

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.