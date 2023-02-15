Rosemount Irish win against Shakopee Sabers in overtime
With no decisive score in regulation, the Rosemount Irish's home game against the Shakopee Sabers ran into overtime on Thursday. Rosemount snatched the win with a final score of 5-4.
Next up:
On Saturday, the Irish will play the Cougars at 3 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena, and the Sabers will play the Lakers at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.