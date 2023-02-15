High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Rosemount Irish win against Shakopee Sabers in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Rosemount Irish's home game against the Shakopee Sabers ran into overtime on Thursday. Rosemount snatched the win with a final score of 5-4.

img_500246792_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 15, 2023 02:09 AM
Next up:

On Saturday, the Irish will play the Cougars at 3 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena, and the Sabers will play the Lakers at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.