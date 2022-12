The Rosemount Irish won at home on Tuesday, handing the Farmington Tigers a defeat 8-1.

Next games:

The Irish travel to the Chanhassen Storm on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center - Premier Holiday Classic in the Park. The Tigers will face Hopkins on the road on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena - South St. Paul Premier.