High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Roseau Rams win knock out game against Bemidji Lumberjacks

The 9-3 win at home for the Roseau Rams against the Bemidji Lumberjacks means the Roseau Rams are through to the next round.

February 22, 2023 12:17 AM

Eight goals were scored in the first period, and the Rams led 6-2 going in to the second period.

The Rams scored two goals in second period an held the lead 8-2 going in to the second break.

Wyatt Mattfield narrowed the gap to 8-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Dominic Arndt.

Logan Hedlund increased the lead to 9-3 one minute later, assisted by Jake Halvorson and Noah Urness.

