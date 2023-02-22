Roseau Rams win knock out game against Bemidji Lumberjacks

The 9-3 win at home for the Roseau Rams against the Bemidji Lumberjacks means the Roseau Rams are through to the next round.

Eight goals were scored in the first period, and the Rams led 6-2 going in to the second period.

The Rams scored two goals in second period an held the lead 8-2 going in to the second break.

Wyatt Mattfield narrowed the gap to 8-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Dominic Arndt.

Logan Hedlund increased the lead to 9-3 one minute later, assisted by Jake Halvorson and Noah Urness.