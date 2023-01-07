Roseau Rams notch up another win in hard-fought matchup with Sartell Sabres

The Roseau Rams claimed their sixth straight victory with a 4-1 win on the road to the Sartell Sabres on Friday. The result also means that Sartell's six-win streak was ended.

The Sabres tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Anthony Colatrella early into the first period, assisted by Baylor Stebbins and Elliot Testa.

The Rams' Noah Urness took the lead late in the first, assisted by Jake Kvien.

The Rams' Tanner George increased the lead to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Noah Urness.

Noah Urness increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Tanner George and Preston Lundbohm.

Coming up:

The Sabres travel to River Lakes on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Koronis Civic Arena. The Rams host Warroad to play the Warriors on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena.