Roseau Rams in strong shape as they beat St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights

The Roseau Rams' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights at home on Friday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 7-3, meaning that Roseau now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

Next up:

The Knights play against Bemidji on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Rams will face Thief River Falls on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena.