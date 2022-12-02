Roseau Rams got a shut out against West Fargo Sheyenne

The Roseau Rams picked up a decisive home win against the West Fargo Sheyenne. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The Rams took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Preston Lundbohm. Gavin Jensen assisted.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Rams led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Rams increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute of the third period when Preston Lundbohm netted one again, assisted by Teagan LaPlante and Noah Urness.

In the end the 7-0 came from Noah Urness who increased the Rams' lead, assisted by Jake Kvien and Bradyn Thingvold, in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

Next games:

The West Fargo Sheyenne players play against River Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Roseau Memorial Arena. The Rams will face Thief River Falls on Tuesday at 1 p.m. CST at The Lights.