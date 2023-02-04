Roseau Rams defeat St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights – continuing winning streak

The result was 7-3 when the Roseau Rams and the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights met on Friday. But this time, Roseau secured three victories in a row. However, after tough time recently, Roseau is now in top form.

The hosting Rams opened strong, right after the puck drop with Tucker Kvien scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Gavin Jensen and Jake Kvien.

The Rams increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Tanner George scored the first goal, assisted by Gavin Jensen and Brennen Johnson.

The Rams increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Noah Urness scored, assisted by Jake Kvien and Jake Halvorson.

The Knights' Karson Raymond narrowed the gap to 3-1 in the first period, assisted by Tyler Jordan.

The Rams scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

The Rams increased the lead to 6-1, after only zero seconds into the third period when Noah Urness beat the goalie again, assisted by Austin Klint and Preston Lundbohm.

Jake Halvorson increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Preston Lundbohm and Noah Urness.

Karson Raymond narrowed the gap to 7-2 six minutes later, assisted by Tyler Jordan.

The Knights narrowed the gap again halfway through the third period when Caleb Waller found the back of the net, assisted by Jacob Rokala and Blake Couet.

Next games:

The Rams play Thief River Falls away on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Knights will face Bemidji at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena.