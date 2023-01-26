Roseau Rams couldn't stop Warroad Warriors' winning run

The Roseau Rams and the Warroad Warriors met on Tuesday. Warroad came into the game off the back of a run of 15 successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 5-2.

The visiting Warriors started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Jayson Shaugabay scoring in the first period, assisted by Erick Comstock and Carson Pilgrim.

The Warriors' Carson Pilgrim increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Taven James.

Murray Marvin-Cordes scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Ryan Lund.

Rams' Eli Wensloff tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Jake Halvorson and Gavin Jensen assisted.

The Warriors increased the lead to 4-1, after only 26 seconds into the third period when Jayson Shaugabay found the back of the net again, assisted by Carson Pilgrim.

Tanner George narrowed the gap to 4-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Noah Urness.

Taven James increased the lead to 5-2 three minutes later, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay and Carson Pilgrim.

Next games:

The Rams travel to Moorhead on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center. The Warriors will face Moorhead on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.