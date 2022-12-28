Roseau Rams continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the Roseau Rams get things going. On Tuesday, they played the Mankato East/Loyola Cougars and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Mankato East/Loyola walked away with 7-2.

The visiting Cougars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Jayton Frederick scoring in the first period, assisted by Brayden Borgmeier.

The Rams' Noah Urness tied the game late in the first period.

The Rams' Gavin Jensen took the lead late into the first, assisted by Austin Klint.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Rams.

The Rams increased the lead to 4-2, after only zero seconds into the third period when Jake Halvorson found the back of the net, assisted by Noah Urness.

Tanner George increased the lead to 5-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Jake Kvien and Noah Urness.

Tanner George increased the lead to 6-2 four minutes later, assisted by Jake Kvien and Gavin Jensen.

Noah Urness increased the lead to 7-2 two minutes later, assisted by Jake Kvien and Isaac Baumgartner.

Coming up:

On Wednesday the Rams will play at home against the Cardinals at 7 p.m. CST at Roseau Memorial Arena, while the Cougars will face the Magicians road at 4:30 p.m. CST at Roseau Memorial Arena.