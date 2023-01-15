Roseau Rams beat Brainerd Warriors – George scores 2

The Roseau Rams beat the hosting Brainerd Warriors 5-1 on Saturday.

The visiting Rams took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tanner George. Gavin Jensen and Noah Urness assisted.

The Rams increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Gavin Jensen netted one, assisted by Noah Urness and Gavin Jensen.

The Rams increased the lead to 3-0 two minutes into the period when Tanner George found the back of the net again, assisted by Noah Urness and Gavin Jensen.

Warriors' Holden Larson tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-1. Kale Koop and Kalvin Stengrim assisted.

The Rams increased the lead to 4-1 within the first minute when Preston Lundbohm beat the goalie, assisted by Brennen Johnson and Jake Halvorson.

James Jacques increased the lead to 5-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Gavin Jensen and Austin Klint.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Warriors hosting the Knights at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center and the Rams visiting the Green Wave at 6 p.m. CST at New Prague Trojans.