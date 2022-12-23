Roseau Rams beat Bemidji Lumberjacks

The Roseau Rams won their home game against the Bemidji Lumberjacks on Thursday, ending 5-2.

The hosting Rams took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tanner George. Noah Urness and Jake Halvorson assisted.

The Lumberjacks tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Benjamin O'Leary in the first period, assisted by Nick Yavarow and Nick Johnson.

The Rams scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

The Lumberjacks narrowed the gap to 4-2, after only nine seconds into the third period when Nick Johnson beat the goalie, assisted by Hunter Brodina and Wyatt Mattfield.

Noah Urness increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Tanner George and Alex Ballard.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Rams hosting the Cougars at 7 p.m. CST at Roseau Memorial Arena and the Lumberjacks visiting the Eagles at 3 p.m. CST at The Lights.