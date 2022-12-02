Ronn strikes twice as Champlin Park Rebels beat Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Champlin Park Rebels defeated the visiting Spring Lake Park Panthers 5-1 on Thursday.

The Rebels opened strong, with Drew Belleson scoring in the first minute, assisted by Evan Williams.

The Rebels' Jordan Ronn increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Jax Warren.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Rebels led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Rebels increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period when Jordan Ronn netted one yet again, assisted by Austin Anderson and Trevor Aberwald. That left the final score at 5-1.

Next up:

The Rebels travel to Coon Rapids on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center. The Panthers host Tartan to play the Titans on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Tartan Arena.