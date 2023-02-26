Sponsored By
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Boys

Rogers Royals win over Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Rogers Royals won the game at home against the Spring Lake Park Panthers 8-1.

February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

The Rogers Royals won the game at home against the Spring Lake Park Panthers 8-1.

The hosting Royals took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Parker Deschene. Chase Cheslock and Mason Jenson assisted.

The Royals increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Carson Melquist scored, assisted by Carson Udee and Dawson Jenson.

The Royals increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Parker Deschene late into the first, assisted by Mason Jenson and Chase Cheslock.

The Royals scored five goals in second period an held the lead 8-1 going in to the second break.

