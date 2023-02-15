Rogers Royals win on the road against Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Rogers Royals won the road game against the Spring Lake Park Panthers 8-1 on Thursday.

The Royals started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Parker Deschene scoring in the first minute, assisted by Sam Ranallo and Mason Jenson.

The Royals' Mason Jenson increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Parker Deschene and Caden Olsen.

The Royals' Carson Udee increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Keaton Weis and Chase Cheslock.

The Royals increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Nolen Geerdes late in the first, assisted by Sam Ranallo and Mason Jenson.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Royals led 8-1 going in to the third period.

Next games:

The Panthers are set to face St. Paul Highland - Central at 7 p.m. CST at Charles M. Schulz Highland Arena, while the Royals face Duluth East at 7 p.m. CST at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center. Both games take place Saturday.