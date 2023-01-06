Rogers Royals win on the road against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings
The Rogers Royals won when they visited the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings on Thursday. The final score was 11-3.
Next up:
Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Wings hosting the Rebels at 3 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum and the Royals visiting the Elks at 1 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.