SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Rogers Royals win on the road against Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The Rogers Royals won when they visited the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings on Thursday. The final score was 11-3.

img_500214449_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 05, 2023 10:39 PM
Share

The Rogers Royals won when they visited the Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper Wings on Thursday. The final score was 11-3.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Wings hosting the Rebels at 3 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum and the Royals visiting the Elks at 1 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.