Rogers Royals win knock out game against Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Rogers Royals might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Spring Lake Park Panthers. With a final score of 8-1, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Parker Deschene. Chase Cheslock and Mason Jenson assisted.

The Royals' Carson Melquist increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Carson Udee and Dawson Jenson.

The Royals' Parker Deschene increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Mason Jenson and Chase Cheslock.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Royals led 8-1 going in to the third period.