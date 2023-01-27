Rogers Royals win at home against Totino-Grace Eagles

The Rogers Royals won when they visited the Totino-Grace Eagles on Thursday. The final score was 6-2.

The Royals increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Keaton Weis beat the goalie, assisted by Brandon Swanson.

The Royals' Sam Ranallo increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Mason Jenson and Parker Deschene.

The Royals' Mason Jenson increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Sam Ranallo and Parker Deschene.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Royals led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Sam Ranallo increased the lead to 5-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Mason Jenson and Chase Cheslock.

Sam Ranallo increased the lead to 6-2 six minutes later, assisted by Chase Cheslock and Nolen Geerdes.

The Royals chalked up five straight home wins.

Next games:

The Eagles play against Champlin Park on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Activity Center. The Royals will face Buffalo on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center.