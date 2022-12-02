Rogers Royals win at home against Coon Rapids Cardinals

The Rogers Royals won the home game against the Coon Rapids Cardinals 7-2 on Thursday.

The Cardinals tied the score 1-1 early in the first period when Tyler Barsness scored.

The Royals' Drew Krekelberg took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Payton Struck and Keaton Weis.

The Royals scored four goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

Mason Jenson increased the lead to 7-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Parker Deschene and Caden Olsen.

Tyler Barsness narrowed the gap to 7-2 three minutes later, assisted by Trenton Theisen and Eli Boden.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Royals hosting Lakeville South at 3 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena, and the Cardinals hosting Northern Edge at 3 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center.