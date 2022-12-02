Rogers Royals victorious against St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights

The Rogers Royals defeated the St. Michael/Albertville Knights Knights 6-2 on Tuesday.

The Royals increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Keaton Weis halfway through the first period, assisted by Payton Struck and Nolen Geerdes.

Matt Lomen scored early in the second period, assisted by Chase Cheslock and Payton Struck.

The Royals increased the lead to 5-0 within the first minute of the third period when Sam Ranallo scored, assisted by Carson Melquist and Chase Cheslock.

AJ Lester narrowed the gap to 5-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Dylan Fischer and Blake Couet.

Mason Jenson increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Chase Cheslock and Sam Ranallo.

Jacob Rokala narrowed the gap to 6-2 two minutes later, assisted by Tyler Jordan.

Coming up:

The Knights host the Blake Bears in the next game at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Blake School Ice Arena. The same day, the Royals will host the Cardinals at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Activity Center.