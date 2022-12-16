Rogers Royals keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Rogers Royals as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Blaine Bengals, making it six in a row. They won 5-1 over Blaine.

The Royals took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brandon Swanson. Chase Cheslock assisted.

The Royals increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Carson Melquist late into the first, assisted by Matt Lomen and Sam Ranallo.

Jackson Smithknecht scored early into the second period, assisted by Matt Lomen.

The Royals made it 4-0 with a goal from Parker Deschene.

Drew Krekelberg increased the lead to 5-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Oden Eliason and Payton Struck.

Caleb Schwark narrowed the gap to 5-1 seven minutes later, assisted by Ethan Burnette and Ben Lyons.

Next games:

The Royals play Minnetonka away on Saturday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Pagel Activity Center. The Bengals will face Hudson at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Ice Arena.