Rogers Royals keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Rogers Royals as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the St. Cloud Tigers, making it five in a row. They won 2-0 over St. Cloud.

The Royals took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Drew Krekelberg. Sam Ranallo and Jackson Smithknecht assisted.

Sam Ranallo increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Drew Krekelberg and Chase Cheslock.

Next games:

The Tigers play Willmar away on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The Royals will face Blaine at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Activity Center.