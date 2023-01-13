SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Rogers Royals continue to win – now have three wins in a row

After a tough period, the Rogers Royals get things going. On Thursday, they played the Champlin Park Rebels and secured yet another victory. The team has therefore three wins in a row. In the end, Champlin Park walked away with 6-5.

img_500220978_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 12, 2023 11:02 PM
Next games:

Next up, the Royals face Maple Grove at 3 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center, while the Rebels face Elk River/Zimmerman at home at 3 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum. Both games take place on Saturday.