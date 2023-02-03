Rogers Royals beat Anoka Tornadoes

The Rogers Royals won their home game against the Anoka Tornadoes on Thursday, ending 8-2.

Four goals were scored in the first period, and the Royals led 4-1 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 7-1 lead for the Royals.

Teddy Mitshulis narrowed the gap to 7-2 early into the third period, assisted by Lance Lewis.

Parker Deschene increased the lead to 8-2 four minutes later, assisted by Sam Ranallo and Chase Cheslock.

Next up:

The Royals play Maple Grove away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Tornadoes will face Centennial at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Anoka Area Ice Arena.