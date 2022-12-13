Rogers Royals beat Andover Huskies and continue winning run

The game between the Andover Huskies and the Rogers Royals on Thursday finished 3-1. The result means Rogers has four straight wins.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Royals took the lead when Mason Jenson scored assisted by Parker Deschene.

Halfway through, the Royals made it 2-0 with a goal from Carson Melquist.

Andover Huskies' Gavyn Thoreson tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1.

Nolen Geerdes increased the lead to 3-1 late in the third period.

Next up:

The Andover Huskies travel to Champlin Park on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum. The Royals will face St. Cloud on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.