Roethke scores twice in Buffalo Bison's win over Osseo Orioles

The Buffalo Bison won against the visiting Osseo Orioles 3-1 on Tuesday.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Bison took the lead when Ryan Roethke scored assisted by Jimmy Winter and Griffin Valli.

Six minutes into the period, Ryan Roethke scored a goal, assisted by Jake Bergstrom, making the score 2-0.

The Bison increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Lex Preugschas scored, assisted by Maty Ebert and Andrew Lotthammer.

Eli Paloranta narrowed the gap to 3-1 three minutes later, assisted by Luke Sawicky and Jacob Bodin.

Next games:

Next up, the Bison face STMA at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center, while the Orioles face Rogers on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Activity Center. Both games are set for on Thursday.