Roed's two goals net White Bear Lake Area Bears victory over Forest Lake Rangers

The White Bear Lake Area Bears won against the hosting Forest Lake Rangers on Saturday, ending 5-2.

The Bears started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Grady Gallatin scoring in the first period, assisted by Will Distad and Aiden Welch.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Blake Eckerle scored, assisted by Dylan Buetow and Grady Gallatin.

The Bears' Nolan Roed increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Jack Stanius.

The Rangers' Gavin Wille narrowed the gap to 3-1 late into the first, assisted by Malachi McKinnon.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Bears.

Malachi McKinnon narrowed the gap to 5-2 early in the third period, assisted by Caden Speidel.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Tuesday, with the Rangers hosting Northern Edge at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center, and the Bears hosting Totino-Grace at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center.