High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Rock Ridge Wolverines win on the road against International Falls Broncos

The Rock Ridge Wolverines won when they visited the International Falls Broncos on Tuesday. The final score was 5-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 07, 2022 12:54 AM
Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Wolverines led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Brant Tiedeman increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third period, assisted by Dylan Hedley and Isaac Flatley.

Coming up:

The Wolverines play against Warroad on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails. The Broncos will face Ely/Tower-Soudan on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Eveleth Hippodrome.

