Rock Ridge Wolverines win on the road against International Falls Broncos

The Rock Ridge Wolverines won when they visited the International Falls Broncos on Tuesday. The final score was 5-1.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Wolverines led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Brant Tiedeman increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third period, assisted by Dylan Hedley and Isaac Flatley.

Coming up:

The Wolverines play against Warroad on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails. The Broncos will face Ely/Tower-Soudan on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Eveleth Hippodrome.