Rock Ridge Wolverines win at home against St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders
The Rock Ridge Wolverines won the home game against the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 6-3 on Saturday.
The Rock Ridge Wolverines won the home game against the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 6-3 on Saturday.
The Crusaders' Andrew Dwinnell increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period, assisted by John Hirschfeld and Sam Hayward .
The Wolverines narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first when Dylan Hedley scored, assisted by Isaac Flatley and Sam Troutwine.
The Wolverines tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Ryan Manninen late in the first, assisted by Derik Dahl.
The Wolverines scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.
Cooper Levander increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period, assisted by Dylan Hedley and Derik Dahl.
John Hirschfeld narrowed the gap to 5-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Sam Hayward and Cole Hwang .
Ryan Manninen increased the lead to 6-3 one minute later.
Coming up:
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Wolverines host Superior at 7 p.m. CST at Wessman Arena and the Crusaders visit Delano at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.