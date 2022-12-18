Rock Ridge Wolverines win at home against St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders

The Rock Ridge Wolverines won the home game against the St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders 6-3 on Saturday.

The Crusaders' Andrew Dwinnell increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period, assisted by John Hirschfeld and Sam Hayward .

The Wolverines narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first when Dylan Hedley scored, assisted by Isaac Flatley and Sam Troutwine.

The Wolverines tied the game 2-2 with a goal from Ryan Manninen late in the first, assisted by Derik Dahl.

The Wolverines scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Cooper Levander increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period, assisted by Dylan Hedley and Derik Dahl.

John Hirschfeld narrowed the gap to 5-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Sam Hayward and Cole Hwang .

Ryan Manninen increased the lead to 6-3 one minute later.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Wolverines host Superior at 7 p.m. CST at Wessman Arena and the Crusaders visit Delano at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.