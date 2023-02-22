Rock Ridge Wolverines win and move on

The Rock Ridge Wolverines have advanced to the next round after a 9-0 victory over the International Falls Broncos in the playoff knock-out game.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Wolverines led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 8-0 lead for the Wolverines.

In the end the 9-0 goal came from Isaac Flatley who increased the Wolverines' lead, assisted by Ian Mikulich and Sam Troutwine, early in the third period. That left the final score at 9-0.