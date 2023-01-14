Rock Ridge Wolverines win 8-2 on the road against Providence Academy Lions
The Rock Ridge Wolverines won on the road on Friday, handing the Providence Academy Lions a defeat 8-2.
Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Wolverines led 5-1 going in to the second period.
The Wolverines scored two goals in second period an held the lead 7-1 going in to the second break.
Levi Flatley increased the lead to 8-1 early into the third period, assisted by Ryder Gerulli and Grady Dimberio.
Jesse Varner narrowed the gap to 8-2 late in the third, assisted by Louie Wehmann.
Next up:
The Lions play Orono away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The Wolverines will face Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at David Thaler Sports Center.