Rock Ridge Wolverines win 8-2 on the road against Providence Academy Lions

The Rock Ridge Wolverines won on the road on Friday, handing the Providence Academy Lions a defeat 8-2.

Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Wolverines led 5-1 going in to the second period.

The Wolverines scored two goals in second period an held the lead 7-1 going in to the second break.

Levi Flatley increased the lead to 8-1 early into the third period, assisted by Ryder Gerulli and Grady Dimberio.

Jesse Varner narrowed the gap to 8-2 late in the third, assisted by Louie Wehmann.

Next up:

The Lions play Orono away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center. The Wolverines will face Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at David Thaler Sports Center.