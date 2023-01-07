Rock Ridge Wolverines victorious against Minneapolis

The Rock Ridge Wolverines defeated Minneapolis 5-3 on Friday.

The Wolverines opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Cooper Levander scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Isaac Flatley and Dylan Hedley.

The Wolverines' Kasey Lamppa increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Sam Troutwine and Easton Walters.

The Wolverines scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

John Bebler narrowed the gap to 4-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Ozzie Snodgrass and Hudson Kruse.

The Minneapolis' players John Bebler narrowed the gap again, assisted by Ronan Davis and Andrew Lybeck at 12:57 into the third period.

Sam Troutwine increased the lead to 5-3 one minute later, assisted by Kasey Lamppa and Zac Norberg.

Next games:

The Wolverines host International Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center. The Minneapolis players hosts North Shore to play the Storm on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena - 301 8th Ave.