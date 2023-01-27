Rock Ridge Wolverines score and win with three goals in third period

The road-team Duluth Denfeld Hunters were still very much in the game and winning against the Rock Ridge Wolverines before the third period in the matchup. But then, Rock Ridge made an effort and fought back to win by 6-1.

The hosting Wolverines opened strong, right after the puck drop with Zac Norberg scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kasey Lamppa and Ethan Jacobson.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Dylan Hedley netted one, assisted by Isaac Flatley and Grady Dimberio.

The Wolverines made it 3-0 with a goal from Grady Dimberio.

Hunters' Andy Larson tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1.

Brant Tiedeman increased the lead to 4-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Dylan Hedley and Ryan Manninen.

Sam Troutwine increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Kasey Lamppa.

Ryan Manninen increased the lead to 6-1 three minutes later, assisted by Isaac Flatley and Dylan Hedley.

Coming up:

The Wolverines play Brainerd away on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Brainerd High School. The Hunters will face Superior at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center.