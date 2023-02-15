Rock Ridge Wolverines in strong shape as they beat Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The Rock Ridge Wolverines' difficulties appear to have come to an end. When the team played the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets at home on Tuesday, they secured yet another victory. The final result was 4-3, meaning that Rock Ridge now has three victories in a row, after having a tough time recently.

The hosting Wolverines took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Kasey Lamppa. Levi Flatley assisted.

The Wolverines' Grady Dimberio increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Dylan Hedley and Sam Troutwine.

The Bluejackets narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first when Tristen Babich scored, assisted by Keeghan Fink and Blaydon McCue.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Wolverines led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Beau Frider narrowed the gap to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Tristen Babich.

The Bluejackets' Jack Gabardi narrowed the gap again, assisted by Broden Fawcett and Christian Dickson at 11:55 into the third period.