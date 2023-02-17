Rock Ridge Wolverines got a shutout against Greenway Raiders

The Rock Ridge Wolverines picked up a decisive road win against the Greenway Raiders. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The Wolverines opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Ethan Jacobson scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Kasey Lamppa and Ian Mikulich.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Ian Mikulich scored, assisted by Levi Flatley and Ethan Jacobson.

Isaac Flatley scored early in the second period, assisted by Grady Dimberio and Derik Dahl.

Sam Troutwine then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 4-0. Kasey Lamppa and Levi Flatley assisted.

The Wolverines increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period when Brant Tiedeman scored, assisted by Ryan Manninen and Evan Graves.

The Wolverines made it 6-0 when Cooper Levander beat the goalie, assisted by Evan James and Derik Dahl halfway through the third. That left the final score at 6-0.