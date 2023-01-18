Rock Ridge Wolverines dig deep in the third to win against North Shore Storm
The North Shore Storm and the visiting Rock Ridge Wolverines were tied going into the third, but Rock Ridge pulled away for a 6-0 victory in game action.
The North Shore Storm and the visiting Rock Ridge Wolverines were tied going into the third, but Rock Ridge pulled away for a 6-0 victory in game action.
With this win the Wolverines have five straight victories.
Next games:
The Storm play Hibbing/Chisholm away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The Wolverines will face Princeton at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center.